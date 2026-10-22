Union Pacific's third-quarter profit rises on pricing strength

Updated - Oct. 22, 2026 at 6:08 a.m. | Posted - Oct. 22, 2026 at 5:51 a.m.

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A Union Pacific train comes out of the Union Pacific Railroad Port Yard in Laredo, Texas, U.S. May 11, 2026.

A Union Pacific train comes out of the Union Pacific Railroad Port Yard in Laredo, Texas, U.S. May 11, 2026. (REUTERS/Gabriel V. Cardenas)

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Oct 22 — Union Pacific reported a jump ​in third-quarter adjusted profit on Thursday, helped by higher fuel ‌surcharge revenue and core pricing strength, which ⁠more than ​offset cost pressures.

The ⁠Middle East conflict has pushed ‌energy prices ‌higher, increasing fuel costs for transportation ⁠companies and ⁠putting pressure on margins across sectors, including trucking, logistics and aviation.

US railroads, however, have relied on pricing discipline and operational efficiencies ‌to support profitability, ​while improvements in service reliability and network fluidity have helped attract new freight volumes and retain customers.

Union Pacific said higher fuel prices hurt its operating ratio ​by 140 basis points during the ‌quarter, pushing ‌it ⁠down to 59.1%.

The railroad's total operating revenue for the quarter ended September 30 came in at $7.2 ‌billion, compared with $6.24 ​billion from a ‌year earlier.

(Reporting by ⁠Apratim ​Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan ​Ananda)

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