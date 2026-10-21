Anthropic unveils Claude Duet AI agent app

Updated - Oct. 21, 2026 at 2:25 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 21, 2026 at 2:19 p.m.

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Claude logo and a keyboard in this illustration taken October 19, 2026.

Claude logo and a keyboard in this illustration taken October 19, 2026. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

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Oct 21 — Anthropic on Thursday unveiled Claude Duet, a standalone AI ​agent app designed to act as a proactive assistant for professionals and small-business owners, as rivals ‌such as OpenAI and Meta race to develop AI agents that ⁠can complete work autonomously ​on users' behalf.

• Duet delivers ⁠a daily briefing and handles tasks ranging from ‌scheduling meetings to ‌building financial forecasts and web apps, Anthropic said

• ⁠Available on iOS, Android ⁠and claude.ai through a waitlisted research preview, it monitors users' connected apps and surfaces items requiring attention rather than waiting for prompts

• Duet is built around Anthropic's Opus 5.5 model and is initially available ‌to US subscribers on Pro and ​Max plans, sharing existing usage limits

• OpenAI last month launched always-on "dots" agents that pursue user goals across apps such as Slack and Microsoft Teams, while Meta's Muse AI agent drew millions of downloads and fueled investor interest in autonomous AI services

• Duet ​integrates with over 6,000 connectors in the Claude Marketplace, ‌including Gmail and ‌Slack, ⁠and can make purchases via Stripe's Link digital wallet and Shopify's Shop Pay

• The AI lab said Claude Duet requires user approval for sensitive actions, while acknowledging ‌the agent can misjudge ​urgency and remains less ‌effective at personal tasks ⁠such ​as booking tickets

(Reporting by Anhata Rooprai in Bengaluru; Editing by ​Shreya Biswas)

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