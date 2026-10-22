Samsung Electro-Mechanics gets $2.8 billion chip investment from Tesla, Nvidia, report says

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SEOUL, Oct 22 — South ​Korea's Samsung Electro-Mechanics will receive investment valued ‌at 3.7 trillion won ($2.8 ⁠billion) from ​Tesla ⁠and Nvidia to ‌build facilities ‌making advanced chip substrates, ⁠known ⁠as FC-BGA for AI semiconductors, the Maeil Business Newspapera reported on Thursday.

Tesla will ‌invest 1.1 ​trillion won and Nvidia 2.6 trillion won to build the production lines in the South Korean ​city of ‌Sejong ‌to supply ⁠the substrates under a long-term contract, the paper reported, ‌citing industry sources.

($1 = ​1,322.4400 ‌won)

(Reporting by ⁠Jack ​Kim; Editing by Jacqueline ​Wong)