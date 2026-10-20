Nigeria confirms an Ebola case, health minister says

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ABUJA, Oct 20 — Nigeria has confirmed one Ebola case in the capital Abuja after laboratory confirmation, Health Minister Muhammad Ali Pate said on Tuesday.
The minister said the female patient had a travel history to Uganda in East Africa.
"She is in isolation, and she is receiving quality medical care. Contact tracing has been conducted, and it's under way as we speak, with 44 contacts already identified," Pate told public broadcaster NTA.
(Reporting by Elisha Bala-Gbogbo and Camillus Eboh;Editing by Alexander Winning)
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