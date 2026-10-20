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ABUJA, Oct 20 — Nigeria ​has confirmed one Ebola case in ‌the capital Abuja after ⁠laboratory ​confirmation, Health ⁠Minister Muhammad Ali ‌Pate ‌said on Tuesday.

The minister ⁠said ⁠the female patient had a travel history to Uganda in East Africa.

"She ‌is in ​isolation, and she is receiving quality medical care. Contact tracing has been conducted, and it's ​under ‌way as ‌we ⁠speak, with 44 contacts already identified," Pate told public ‌broadcaster NTA.

(Reporting ​by Elisha ‌Bala-Gbogbo ⁠and ​Camillus Eboh;Editing by Alexander ​Winning)