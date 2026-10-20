Apple commits up to $100M for titanium in domestic manufacturing push

Posted - Oct. 20, 2026 at 7:37 a.m.

Anzar MehrajReuters
 
Apple said on Tuesday it committed to purchasing ​up to $100 million of titanium over three years from a Pennsylvania-based company as part of the push to expand domestic manufacturing.

Apple said on Tuesday it committed to purchasing ​up to $100 million of titanium over three years from a Pennsylvania-based company as part of the push to expand domestic manufacturing. (Arnd Wiegmann, Reuters)

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CUPERTINO, Calif. — Apple said on Tuesday it has committed to purchasing ​up to $100 million of titanium over three years from a Pennsylvania-based company as part of the iPhone ‌maker's push to expand manufacturing in the United States.

The purchase agreement with ⁠Perryman Company, part of ​Apple's American Manufacturing Program, covers ⁠titanium for various products, including its first foldable ‌phone, the iPhone ‌Duo.

Here are more details:

  • Perryman will melt, forge and ⁠roll titanium with at least ⁠80% recycled content at its site in Houston, Pennsylvania.
  • Apple is also expanding its partnership with Delaware-based Qnity Electronics to cover production of films for the new variable-aperture camera system in the iPhone 18 ‌Pro.
  • Nearly 100 components in the ​iPhone Duo and iPhone 18 Pro are produced by American companies, drawn from suppliers in more than a dozen states, Apple said.
  • TSMC's Arizona plant will produce more than 100 million chips for Apple in 2026, while Corning's Kentucky facility will make all cover ​glass for iPhones and Apple Watches sold worldwide by the ‌end of the ‌year.
  • Apple launched the American Manufacturing Program last year as part of its $600-billion, four-year commitment to manufacturing.
  • In August, Apple opened an Advanced Manufacturing Center in Houston, Texas, ‌in the same facility ​that builds its AI servers ‌and will begin ⁠making Mac ​minis this year.

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