Apple commits up to $100M for titanium in domestic manufacturing push

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CUPERTINO, Calif. — Apple said on Tuesday it has committed to purchasing ​up to $100 million of titanium over three years from a Pennsylvania-based company as part of the iPhone ‌maker's push to expand manufacturing in the United States.

The purchase agreement with ⁠Perryman Company, part of ​Apple's American Manufacturing Program, covers ⁠titanium for various products, including its first foldable ‌phone, the iPhone ‌Duo.

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