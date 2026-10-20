Google Cloud services face outage in London, Revolut services down too

Updated - Oct. 20, 2026 at 3:31 a.m. | Posted - Oct. 20, 2026 at 3:11 a.m.

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FILE PHOTO: The Google logo is seen during Kering Innovation Day 2026 at the company’s headquarters in Paris, France, January 22, 2026.

FILE PHOTO: The Google logo is seen during Kering Innovation Day 2026 at the company’s headquarters in Paris, France, January 22, 2026. (REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo)

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Oct 20 — Multiple Google Cloud services experienced disruptions ​in the company's London region on Tuesday, according to its ‌service status page, while British digital bank Revolut ⁠also reported a ​service outage.

A person ⁠familiar with the matter told ‌Reuters that Revolut's ‌service outage was related to the ⁠Google Cloud ⁠service disruption.

Revolut's status page showed most of its services were unavailable or partially unavailable, including card payments and ATM withdrawals.

"We are currently experiencing ‌a service disruption affecting ​multiple services. We can confirm that all our customers' money and data are safe," Revolut said on X.

Google said its engineering team was investigating the issue, which impacted ​the London-based europe-west2 data center.

Alphabet's Google ‌did not ‌immediately ⁠respond to a Reuters request seeking further details.

Separately, ING Germany said there were problems logging into online banking ‌and its banking ​app due to ‌a technical issue.

(Reporting ⁠by ​Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi ​Majumdar)

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