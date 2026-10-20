Salesforce to acquire Braze in a $5.66 billion deal

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Oct 20 — Salesforce said ​on Tuesday it would acquire ‌customer engagement platform ⁠Braze ​for about $5.66 ⁠billion.

The customer ‌relationship ‌management platform's shares fell ⁠2.6% ⁠in premarket trading.

Braze Class A shareholders will receive $47.50 in cash ‌per ​share, under the terms of the agreement.

The deal is expected to close in ​Salesforce's ‌fiscal ‌year 2028, ⁠subject to approval by Braze shareholders and ‌regulators.

(Reporting by ​Anzar Mehraj ‌in ⁠Bengaluru; ​Editing by Joyjeet ​Das)