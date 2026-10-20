Salesforce to acquire Braze in a $5.66 billion deal

Updated - Oct. 20, 2026 at 6:19 a.m. | Posted - Oct. 20, 2026 at 6:07 a.m.

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A logo of Salesforce is seen at its exhibition space, at the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France June 16, 2022.

A logo of Salesforce is seen at its exhibition space, at the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France June 16, 2022. (REUTERS/Benoit Tessier)

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Oct 20 — Salesforce said ​on Tuesday it would acquire ‌customer engagement platform ⁠Braze ​for about $5.66 ⁠billion.

The customer ‌relationship ‌management platform's shares fell ⁠2.6% ⁠in premarket trading.

Braze Class A shareholders will receive $47.50 in cash ‌per ​share, under the terms of the agreement.

The deal is expected to close in ​Salesforce's ‌fiscal ‌year 2028, ⁠subject to approval by Braze shareholders and ‌regulators.

(Reporting by ​Anzar Mehraj ‌in ⁠Bengaluru; ​Editing by Joyjeet ​Das)

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