Salesforce to acquire Braze in a $5.66 billion deal

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Oct 20 — Salesforce said on Tuesday it would acquire customer engagement platform Braze for about $5.66 billion.
The customer relationship management platform's shares fell 2.6% in premarket trading.
Braze Class A shareholders will receive $47.50 in cash per share, under the terms of the agreement.
The deal is expected to close in Salesforce's fiscal year 2028, subject to approval by Braze shareholders and regulators.
(Reporting by Anzar Mehraj in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
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