AstraZeneca partners with Oracle for AI-driven clinical trials

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Oct 20 — AstraZeneca said on Tuesday that it is ​working with Oracle to use AI and real-world data to identify eligible patients for ‌clinical trials and monitor safety signals, among other measures, as ⁠the drugmaker looks ​to improve clinical research.

• ⁠The collaboration will combine AstraZeneca's drug development ‌expertise with Oracle's ‌AI and healthcare data capabilities to support ⁠patient matching and ⁠research

• Initial work will focus on cancer, cardiovascular, respiratory, immunology and rare diseases, and could also support earlier diagnosis of serious diseases

• The first project will support hypertension research ‌in Abu Dhabi in ​partnership with UAE-based healthcare firm M42

• Patient recruitment remains one of the biggest challenges in clinical research, with delayed enrolment often extending trial timelines and increasing development costs

• Incorrect trial designs have also hurt AstraZeneca in ​the past, with delays on its breast cancer ‌drug and ‌nerve ⁠disorder treatment failure causing some worries

• AstraZeneca is seeking to expand its medicine portfolio as it targets over $80 billion in annual revenue by ‌2030, and works to ​address industry bottlenecks in ‌drug development

(Reporting by ⁠Atharva ​Singh and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Priyanka ​G)