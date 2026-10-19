Utah colleges prepare for enrollment plateau after years of growth

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SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah saw more growth in its enrollment numbers this year, but experts say this may not be the trend much longer.

The school is now preparing for a growth plateau.

A report from the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute predicts that Utah's population of people ages 18 to 24 will peak around 2028. After that, it predicts that the population will decrease by about 18% in the next 15 or so years, then start bouncing back around 2047.

This is expected to have a direct impact on colleges like the University of Utah, which has experienced record growth over the last five years. Much of that growth is thanks to first-year students.

But as the data predicts a dip in enrollment, universities across the state are now coming together to work on ways to coordinate.

"All of the schools are working together to do the best we can for Utah students," said Rebecca Walsh, the communications director for the University of Utah, "So that we're not duplicating efforts, so that we're not cannibalizing each other's programs."

She explained that this looks like coordinating students and their interests with programs that best fit their needs — for example, sending agriculture studies students to Utah State, or a law school applicant to the U.

Walsh says that while the population of college-age Utahns is in decline, they will focus on high-yield degrees that will get students into the workforce quickly.

She added that the work alongside other schools will continue until enrollment numbers start to rise again.