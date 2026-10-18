Roche to unveil lung, breast cancer data at ESMO 2026

Estimated read time: Less than a minute
BERLIN, Oct 19 — Roche said on Monday it will present new late-stage trial results at the ESMO 2026 cancer meeting in Madrid, including data showing its lung cancer drug divarasib worked better than current KRAS G12C treatments.
The company will also show data that its breast cancer pill giredestrant improved outcomes without hurting patients' quality of life, and that its experimental drug Tam-Peli showed strong results in several hard-to-treat tumours.
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Tom Hogue)
×