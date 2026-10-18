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BERLIN, Oct 19 — Roche ​said on Monday it will present ‌new late-stage trial results ⁠at ​the ESMO ⁠2026 cancer ‌meeting in ‌Madrid, including data ⁠showing ⁠its lung cancer drug divarasib worked better than current KRAS G12C treatments.

The ‌company ​will also show data that its breast cancer pill giredestrant improved outcomes without hurting patients' ​quality ‌of life, ‌and ⁠that its experimental drug Tam-Peli showed strong results ‌in several hard-to-treat ​tumours.

(Reporting ‌by Kirsti ⁠Knolle; ​Editing by Tom ​Hogue)