Roche to unveil lung, breast cancer data at ESMO 2026

Posted - Oct. 18, 2026 at 11:22 p.m.

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The logo of Swiss drugmaker Roche is seen at its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland January 30, 2020.

The logo of Swiss drugmaker Roche is seen at its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland January 30, 2020. (REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann)

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BERLIN, Oct 19 — Roche ​said on Monday it will present ‌new late-stage trial results ⁠at ​the ESMO ⁠2026 cancer ‌meeting in ‌Madrid, including data ⁠showing ⁠its lung cancer drug divarasib worked better than current KRAS G12C treatments.

The ‌company ​will also show data that its breast cancer pill giredestrant improved outcomes without hurting patients' ​quality ‌of life, ‌and ⁠that its experimental drug Tam-Peli showed strong results ‌in several hard-to-treat ​tumours.

(Reporting ‌by Kirsti ⁠Knolle; ​Editing by Tom ​Hogue)

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