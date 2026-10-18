Congo confirms Ebola outbreak has spread to eighth province

Updated - Oct. 18, 2026 at 4:04 a.m. | Posted - Oct. 18, 2026 at 3:02 a.m.

ReutersReuters
 
Health workers and humanitarian responders on the front lines of the Ebola response gather to receive a vaccination due to their potential exposure to the virus as part of their work with suspected cases, including contacts, as aid agencies intensify efforts to contain the Ebola outbreak involving the Bundibugyo strain, in the North Kivu Province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, October 16, 2026.

Health workers and humanitarian responders on the front lines of the Ebola response gather to receive a vaccination due to their potential exposure to the virus as part of their work with suspected cases, including contacts, as aid agencies intensify efforts to contain the Ebola outbreak involving the Bundibugyo strain, in the North Kivu Province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, October 16, 2026. (REUTERS/Gradel Muyisa Mumbere/File Photo)

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Oct 18 — The Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo ​has spread to an eighth province, North Ubangi, Congo's public health institute said on Sunday, ‌confirming earlier Reuters reporting.

The emergence of cases in the province, ⁠which borders Central African ​Republic, poses a new ⁠challenge for health authorities struggling to contain the ‌outbreak.

The National Institute ‌for Biomedical Research confirmed two cases - including ⁠one death - in North ⁠Ubangi.

Reuters reported on Thursday that two cases were confirmed in the province, citing two health officials. At the time, there was no official statement by Congolese authorities.

North Ubangi becomes the eighth ‌province affected by the outbreak, ​alongside North Kivu, Ituri, Haut-Uele, Tshopo, Sud-Kivu, Bas-Uele and South Ubangi.

The outbreak, the worst Ebola epidemic in Congo's history, has already spread beyond the country's borders, with cases recorded in Uganda and seven infections confirmed in Kenya this month.

Congo's ​latest situation report showed 67 new confirmed cases ‌and 26 new ‌deaths ⁠in the 24 hours to Oct.16, bringing the cumulative total to 9,415 cases and 4,536 deaths since the outbreak began.

The outbreak remains concentrated in eastern ‌Congo, with Ituri ​province reporting 44 of the ‌67 new cases.

(Reporting ⁠by ​Gnaneshwar Rajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and ​Christina Fincher)

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