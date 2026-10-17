'Strut Your Mutt' returns to Salt Lake City for 30th annual event

Posted - Oct. 17, 2026 at 6:17 p.m.

Staff
 
A couple has their picture taken with their dogs at the 30th annual "Strut Your Mutt" walk at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City, Saturday. Thousands of dogs gathered to raise money for animal welfare programs at the event.

A couple has their picture taken with their dogs at the 30th annual "Strut Your Mutt" walk at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City, Saturday. Thousands of dogs gathered to raise money for animal welfare programs at the event. (Ray Boone, KSL)

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SALT LAKE CITY — Thousands of dogs donned their Halloween costumes for a special cause at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City.

The annual "Strut Your Mutt" dog walk returned to its original location Saturday for its 30th anniversary walk.

Hosted by Best Friends Animal Society, the event has since expanded into virtual dog walks across the nation and has been hosted in 17 other cities.

The event provides more than just a walk for dog owners to show off their pups' costumes; it also brings in adoptable pets from local shelters and small businesses with a focus on animals.

The organization says it has raised $13.7 million for animals through this event alone since it began.

According to Best Friends, all money raised this year and at previous Strut Your Mutt events goes toward saving homeless pets through spay/neuter programs, adoption events, foster programs, veterinary care, lifesaving transports and other activities.

— Sarah Earnshaw

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