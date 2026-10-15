FDA flags Edwards heart-valve delivery system issue after death, injury

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Oct 15 — The US FDA on Thursday ​warned of a potentially high-risk issue involving certain Edwards Lifesciences ‌delivery systems used in transcatheter mitral valve ⁠replacement after ​one death and ⁠one serious injury.

The FDA said ‌Edwards Lifesciences ‌had asked customers to remove affected ⁠products from ⁠use and return them after receiving three reports of balloons bursting during inflation.

The company reported one death and one serious ‌injury associated with ​the issue as of October 5.

The affected devices are certain Commander M delivery systems used with Edwards' SAPIEN M3 transcatheter mitral valve replacement system, which received US ​approval in December 2025.

The ‌FDA said ‌balloon ⁠bursts could block blood vessels or prevent retrieval of the device, potentially requiring additional procedures, including ‌surgery, in patients ​generally considered unsuitable ‌for surgery.

(Reporting by ⁠Sahil ​Pandey in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil ​D'Silva)