Curtis speaks out against Trump's decision to import Russian diesel

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SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Sen. John Curtis is speaking out against the Trump Administration's decision to import Russian diesel.

The president made the decision to help lower costs here at home. Critics say it will only help Russia's war efforts against Ukraine.

Curtis was recently in Ukraine ... and says Russia is only in the fight because other countries are buying their fuel. He said the U.S. funding Russia's efforts "is a line too far for me."

He said there is a question whether the president has the authority

"Clearly the will of Congress, both the Senate and the House, is against this," Curtis told KSL NewsRadio Inside Sources on Wednesday. "I'd be surprised if it actually happens."

"We have to be more clear about who our friends are and who our enemies are. And there's no reason, no possible explanation for us justifying throwing that kind of money at Russia, which we know they'll just turn around and use to buy more drones, put more people on the front lines whose lives will be taken. There's nothing good about this at all."

Watch the entire interview with Curtis and hear about his recent visit to Ukraine's front line on the KSL YouTube page.