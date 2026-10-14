GSK to cut up to 1,217 jobs in Belgium

Estimated read time: Less than a minute
BRUSSELS, Oct 14 — GSK is planning to cut up to 1,217 jobs from its sites in Belgium, the British biopharmaceutical company said on Wednesday.
• The company announced the plan to unions earlier on Wednesday, Belgian newspaper L'Echo reported
• Unions did not immediately respond to requests for comment
• GSK remains the largest employer in the biopharmaceutical sector in Belgium, the company said
• "GSK Belgium informed its extraordinary works council today that it intends to reorganise certain operations. This plan could affect up to 1,217 employees across its various Belgian sites," the company said in a statement, adding that factory workers would not be affected
(Reporting by Makini Brice. Editing by Elaine Hardcastle. Editing by Mark Potter)