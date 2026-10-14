GSK to cut up to 1,217 jobs in Belgium

Updated - Oct. 14, 2026 at 3:50 a.m. | Posted - Oct. 14, 2026 at 2:50 a.m.

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GSK (GlaxoSmithKline) logo is seen in this illustration, August 10, 2022.

GSK (GlaxoSmithKline) logo is seen in this illustration, August 10, 2022. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

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BRUSSELS, Oct 14 — GSK is planning ​to cut up to 1,217 jobs from its ‌sites in Belgium, the British biopharmaceutical ⁠company said on ​Wednesday.

• The ⁠company announced the plan ‌to unions ‌earlier on Wednesday, Belgian newspaper ⁠L'Echo reported

• ⁠Unions did not immediately respond to requests for comment

• GSK remains the largest employer in the biopharmaceutical ‌sector in ​Belgium, the company said

• "GSK Belgium informed its extraordinary works council today that it intends to reorganise certain operations. This plan could affect ​up to 1,217 ‌employees across ‌its ⁠various Belgian sites," the company said in a statement, adding that factory workers would ‌not be ​affected

(Reporting by Makini ‌Brice. Editing ⁠by ​Elaine Hardcastle. Editing by Mark ​Potter)

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