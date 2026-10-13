Agilent to buy pathology software maker Proscia for $240 million

Updated - Oct. 13, 2026 at 11:05 a.m. | Posted - Oct. 13, 2026 at 6:02 a.m.

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Oct 13 — Agilent Technologies said on Tuesday it ​would acquire pathology software maker Proscia for $240 million in cash, plus ‌up to $30 million tied to future performance targets, ⁠as the laboratory ​equipment maker expands ⁠its push into AI-enabled diagnostics.

Here are ‌some more ‌details:

• Privately held Proscia develops software ⁠that converts pathology ⁠slides into digital images that can be stored, reviewed and analyzed using artificial intelligence tools

• Agilent said the acquisition would strengthen its pathology business ‌and expand its ​presence in digital and AI-enabled diagnostics

• The deal would provide Agilent access to a high-growth software business that generated more than $18 million in revenue over the past 12 months

• The ​companies have worked together since ‌2022, when they ‌entered ⁠a multi-year distribution agreement to offer a digital pathology system combining Agilent's pathology products with Proscia's software

• The ‌deal is expected ​to close early in ‌Agilent's fiscal ⁠2027

(Reporting by ​Siddhi Mahatole in Bengaluru; Editing by Aseem ​Gujar)

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