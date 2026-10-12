South African fashion retailer Foschini Group's UK arm hit by cyber incident

Updated - Oct. 12, 2026 at 11:41 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 12, 2026 at 11:37 p.m.

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A shopper walks past a Foschini store at a shopping centre in Johannesburg, South Africa, November 11, 2022.

A shopper walks past a Foschini store at a shopping centre in Johannesburg, South Africa, November 11, 2022. (REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko)

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Oct 13 — South African fashion retailer ​The Foschini Group said on Tuesday it was ‌investigating a recent cybersecurity incident at its ⁠UK ​operations, affecting its ⁠Phase Eight, Hobbs ‌and Whistles brands.

Some ‌details from company statement:

• ⁠The company's ⁠UK operations detected a cybersecurity incident over the weekend that disrupted certain IT systems

• TFG London has ‌engaged external ​cybersecurity specialists to contain the incident and informed all relevant UK authorities

• An investigation to establish whether any personal or other sensitive ​information has been ‌compromised remains ‌ongoing

• ⁠Several IT systems across its UK operations remain unavailable, while its operations in ‌Africa and Australia ​are unaffected

(Reporting ‌by Prerna ⁠Bedi ​in Bengaluru; Editing by Priyanka ​G)

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