Nokia sells Enterprise Campus Edge business to Aurelius

Updated - Oct. 12, 2026 at 11:26 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 12, 2026 at 11:15 p.m.

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Finnish technology and telecommunication company Nokia's headquarters in Espoo, Finland, October 28, 2025. Lehtikuva/Seppo Samuli via REUTERS

Finnish technology and telecommunication company Nokia's headquarters in Espoo, Finland, October 28, 2025. Lehtikuva/Seppo Samuli via REUTERS (REUTERS)

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OSLO, Oct 13 — Finland's Nokia said ​on Tuesday it has agreed to sell its ‌Enterprise Campus Edge (ECE) business to private ⁠equity group ​Aurelius.

• The ⁠deal is expected to ‌close in ‌the first half of 2027, ⁠Nokia said ⁠in a statement, without revealing the price

• "This planned transaction supports Nokia's strategy to sharpen its portfolio and ‌direct capital ​and resources to the areas where it can create the greatest long-term value," it said

• ECE operates private wireless services for nearly ​900 customers in ‌manufacturing, mining, ‌logistics, ⁠airports, ports and power generation worldwide

• ECE is expected to benefit from greater independence ‌and a ​dedicated strategic focus, ‌Nokia added

(Reporting ⁠by ​Terje Solsvik, editing by Louise ​Rasmussen)

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