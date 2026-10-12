Nokia sells Enterprise Campus Edge business to Aurelius

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OSLO, Oct 13 — Finland's Nokia said ​on Tuesday it has agreed to sell its ‌Enterprise Campus Edge (ECE) business to private ⁠equity group ​Aurelius.

• The ⁠deal is expected to ‌close in ‌the first half of 2027, ⁠Nokia said ⁠in a statement, without revealing the price

• "This planned transaction supports Nokia's strategy to sharpen its portfolio and ‌direct capital ​and resources to the areas where it can create the greatest long-term value," it said

• ECE operates private wireless services for nearly ​900 customers in ‌manufacturing, mining, ‌logistics, ⁠airports, ports and power generation worldwide

• ECE is expected to benefit from greater independence ‌and a ​dedicated strategic focus, ‌Nokia added

(Reporting ⁠by ​Terje Solsvik, editing by Louise ​Rasmussen)