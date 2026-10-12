Singapore data centre developer DayOne secures $3.7 billion financing for Malaysia expansion

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Oct 13 — Singapore-based data centre developer DayOne on Tuesday said it secured an additional 15 billion ringgit ($3.67 billion) in financing from a consortium of seven banks, including DBS Group and Standard Chartered, to fund its expansion in Malaysia.
Here are some more details:
• The financing, consisting of a $2.4 billion offshore term loan facility and 5.5 billion ringgit Murabahah facility, expands on a previously granted 15 billion ringgit loan in 2025.
• The new loan will be used to fund DayOne's expansion of hyperscale data centre capacity in Johor, Malaysia's key data centre destination.
• The country has emerged as Southeast Asia's fastest-growing data centre hub, attracting billions of dollars in investment from global technology firms including Amazon , Google and Microsoft .
• The loan was arranged by a seven-bank consortium that also included Malaysia's CIMB Group Holdings, Maybank, France's Crédit Agricole CIB, Singapore's Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp and United Overseas Bank.
($1 = 4.0840 ringgit)
(Reporting by Jasmeen Ara Shaikh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)