Singapore data centre developer DayOne secures $3.7 billion financing for Malaysia expansion

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Oct 13 — Singapore-based data centre developer DayOne on ​Tuesday said it secured an additional 15 billion ringgit ($3.67 billion) in ‌financing from a consortium of seven banks, including DBS ⁠Group and Standard ​Chartered, to fund ⁠its expansion in Malaysia.

Here are some ‌more details:

• ‌The financing, consisting of a $2.4 billion ⁠offshore term loan ⁠facility and 5.5 billion ringgit Murabahah facility, expands on a previously granted 15 billion ringgit loan in 2025.

• The new loan will be used ‌to fund DayOne's expansion ​of hyperscale data centre capacity in Johor, Malaysia's key data centre destination.

• The country has emerged as Southeast Asia's fastest-growing data centre hub, attracting billions of dollars in investment from global ​technology firms including Amazon , Google ‌and Microsoft .

• The ‌loan ⁠was arranged by a seven-bank consortium that also included Malaysia's CIMB Group Holdings, Maybank, France's Crédit Agricole CIB, Singapore's ‌Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp ​and United Overseas Bank.

($1 = ‌4.0840 ringgit)

(Reporting ⁠by ​Jasmeen Ara Shaikh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia ​Cheema)