Utah Tech University gets $1M federal grant to research rare childhood neurological disorder

ST. GEORGE — Utah Tech University last week received its first National Institutes of Health-issued research grant, totaling just over $1 million to support research on a rare childhood neurological disorder.

"Traditionally, this level of NIH award is associated with large research-intensive universities and academic medical centers, making Utah Tech University's success particularly noteworthy," Donald Plumlee, dean of Utah Tech's College of Science, Engineering and Technology, said in a statement.

More specifically, the $1,010,605 award will be utilized by Hung-Yu Shih, an assistant professor of biology at Utah Tech, to advance the understanding of 4H leukodystrophy.

Currently, there's no effective treatment for the disorder, which impacts brain development, the formation of myelin (protective coating surrounding nerve fibers), dental development and sexual hormone production.

The project involves researching zebrafish to investigate how deficiencies in multiple POLR3 genes contribute to the development and progression of 4H leukodystrophy, according to a release from Utah Tech.

"By integrating genetics, CRISPR genome editing, functional genomics, bioinformatics and small-molecule screening, the research identifies compounds with therapeutic potential," said the release.

Along with catalyzing what will hopefully be groundbreaking work, the grant will also boost opportunities for student learning and workforce development.

"One of the most exciting aspects of this award is the opportunity it creates for our students to conduct meaningful, hands-on research while contributing to the search for answers and potential treatments for patients and families affected by 4H leukodystrophy," Shih said in a statement. "Students will contribute directly to research that has the potential to improve our understanding of a devastating childhood neurological disorder while developing the technical and professional skills needed for future careers and advanced education."

Through the grant, undergraduate and graduate students alike will work directly with faculty mentors and gain hands-on experience in genome editing, molecular biology, bioinformatics, data analysis, scientific communication and professional research practices.

"This prestigious achievement demonstrates the power of Utah Tech University's polytechnic approach in which our students don't simply learn about science in a classroom, but actively contribute to discovery," Utah Tech Provost Michelle Sabick said in a statement. "As the project moves forward, Utah Tech students will play a central role in the research effort, contributing to discoveries that may one day advance treatments for 4H leukodystrophy while gaining valuable experience that prepares them to become the next generation of scientists, healthcare professionals, innovators and community leaders."