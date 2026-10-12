'Breaking Bad' actor RJ Mitte dead at 34

Posted - Oct. 12, 2026 at 3:14 p.m.

Alli RosenbloomCNN
 
In this Aug. 23, 2014 file photo, actor RJ Mitte arrives at the Variety and Women in Film's pre-Emmy celebration at Gracias Madre in West Hollywood, Calif. RJ Mitte, the actor best known for his role on "Breaking Bad," has died, according to a spokesperson from the office of Justice of the Peace Cindy Hinojosa in Brownsville, Texas.

In this Aug. 23, 2014 file photo, actor RJ Mitte arrives at the Variety and Women in Film's pre-Emmy celebration at Gracias Madre in West Hollywood, Calif. RJ Mitte, the actor best known for his role on "Breaking Bad," has died, according to a spokesperson from the office of Justice of the Peace Cindy Hinojosa in Brownsville, Texas. (The Associated Press)

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BROWNSVILLE, Texas — RJ Mitte, the actor best known for his role on the Emmy-winning television show "Breaking Bad," has died, according to a spokesperson from the office of Justice of the Peace Cindy Hinojosa in Brownsville, Texas.

The spokesperson said Mitte died Monday, and that it's an ongoing investigation.

A person who answered the phone at Formation Talent, the office of Mitte's most recent manager Matt Gogal, said they had no comment at this time.

His representatives confirmed his passing in a statement to Deadline, writing, "It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte."

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