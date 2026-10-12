Selma Blair hospitalized after allegedly physically injuring flight attendants on plane

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

Actress Selma Blair was hospitalized and is currently in "stable condition" after an alleged incident aboard a commercial flight from Los Angeles to New York City on Sunday night, according to her representative.

Police responded to a call about a physically abusive passenger aboard a Delta Air Lines flight arriving at John F. Kennedy Airport from LAX, according to Port Authority media relations. The suspect was identified as Selma Blair, who was taken into custody and later transported to the hospital for evaluation, the department added.

Two flight attendants reported injuries, with one being transported to the hospital for further evaluation, the Port Authority said.

The FBI is investigating the incident. In a statement to CNN, the New York field office said the agency does "not comment on ongoing investigations."

According to dispatch audio from air traffic control, obtained by CNN, medical personnel was requested to meet the flight arriving at JFK on Sunday night for two flight attendants needing medical attention.

Delta Air Lines told CNN in a statement that the airline "has zero tolerance for unruly or unlawful behavior, as the safety of our customers and crew always comes first." The airline also said law enforcement met the plane upon its arrival.

Blair's representative said on Monday that the actress "experienced a medical emergency that led to the alleged conduct." Upon landing, the statement added, Blair "received immediate medical attention and is currently in stable condition."

Blair, who is living with multiple sclerosis, recently shared a video recap of her recent travels on Instagram. Posted on Sunday, the video had a caption reading, "From LA to New Mexico to La to nyc to LA Scout and I have been busy. I miss you."

Multiple sclerosis is a disease that affects the central nervous system and is considered an autoimmune disease, in which the immune system attacks its own healthy cells. There is currently no cure.

Blair's breakout role was 1999's "Cruel Intentions," which was followed by a major role in 2001's "Legally Blonde." She is also credited with roles in the "Hellboy" film franchise and rom-com "The Sweetest Thing."

In 2018, the actress revealed she had multiple sclerosis, and in 2021 she was the focus of a documentary detailing her treatment and how she was living with the disease.

This story is developing and will be updated with additional information.