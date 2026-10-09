'Avatar: The Last Airbender' expands with new prequel series 'Avatar Kuruk: Wave of Chaos'

Posted - Oct. 9, 2026 at 2:46 p.m.

Danielle BroadwayReuters
 
FILE PHOTO: Director Lauren Montgomery and co-creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, of "Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender", pose on the opening day of Comic-Con International in San Diego, California, U.S., July 23, 2026.

FILE PHOTO: Director Lauren Montgomery and co-creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, of "Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender", pose on the opening day of Comic-Con International in San Diego, California, U.S., July 23, 2026. (REUTERS/Arafat Barbakh/File Photo)

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LOS ANGELES, Oct 9 — The world of successful TV ​franchise "Avatar: The Last Airbender" is expanding once again, with a new prequel series that will follow the ‌story of a rebellious teenager Avatar — a being who controls the elements.

Franchise ⁠co-creators Michael Dante DiMartino and ​Bryan Konietzko announced the ⁠animated TV series, titled "Avatar Kuruk: Wave of Chaos," on Friday ‌at New York ‌Comic Con, with attendees getting a first look ⁠at Kuruk and his pet, ⁠Nikik.

Kuruk aims to stay "one step ahead of his angry teacher, rowdy pirates, and chaotic spirits, all while helping the world in his own unique ways," said a statement from Skydance .

The series is set to stream ‌on Paramount+. No release date has ​been announced.

The Asian-inspired "Avatar: The Last Airbender" franchise follows a world divided into four elemental nations, where the Avatar alone can control water, fire, earth and air to maintain balance.

The original TV series has spawned two sequels, "The Legend of Korra," and "Avatar: Seven Havens."

"Seven Havens" has ​been renewed for two additional seasons, the statement from ‌Skydance said.

DiMartino and ‌Konietzko ⁠were involved in developing a live-action adaptation of the original "Avatar" series for Netflix before parting ways with the streamer in 2020, citing "creative differences." In 2021, they teamed with Nickelodeon ‌to launch Avatar Studios, ​focused on expanding the universe ‌of the original ⁠series through ​new films and television projects.

(Reporting by Danielle Broadway, Editing by ​Rosalba O'Brien)

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