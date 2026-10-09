ICE says it values its accord with Utah police department in wake of chief's critical comments

MT. PLEASANT, Sanpete County — Federal immigration authorities say the five immigrants they detained during a ride-along with North Valley Police Department officers in Sanpete County had criminal histories and some face deportation.

In response to a critical message earlier this week from North Valley Police Chief Steve Gray about that Sept. 30 ride-along, the Department of Homeland Security also stressed the importance of its partnerships with local law enforcement. The department oversees Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE.

"ICE values our agreement with North Valley Police Department. Partnerships with law enforcement are critical to having the resources we need to arrest criminal illegal aliens across the country," the department said in a statement on Friday.

ICE agents participated in ride-alongs with three North Valley officers on the evening of Sept. 30 during their patrols in Mt. Pleasant, Moroni and Fountain Green, which resulted in the detention of the five immigrants. The operation sparked alarm among some in Sanpete County. On Wednesday, Gray issued a statement criticizing the actions of the ICE agents who took part.

Notably, he also said he is rethinking whether to maintain the cooperative accord the department has with ICE, known as a 287(g) agreement. He also offered sympathetic words to those alarmed by the Sept. 30 action.

KSL reached out to Homeland Security and ICE for comment on Wednesday, and though officials didn't immediately respond, the DHS offered a reaction in Friday's statement.

The five immigrants detained had criminal histories that included "multiple illegal reentries," the DHS said, and an unspecified number of them faced deportation. The varied charges they faced included "driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, reckless driving, driving without a license, (having an) open container or drinking alcohol in a vehicle and use or possession of drug paraphernalia." The agency didn't say if the immigrants had been convicted of the varied charges or if they were pending allegations.

"None of the illegal aliens arrested had lawful permission to be present in the United States, and all will receive due process. They will remain in ICE custody pending their removal or removal proceedings," the DHS said.

In his statement Tuesday, Gray said some of the ICE agents' tactics during the ride-alongs with the North Valley officers "did not coincide with our values, policies and procedures." He didn't offer more specific information.

The DHS, in its statement, defended ICE agents.

"ICE law enforcement officers are held to the highest professional standard, and officers regularly receive ongoing training. As our brave law enforcement arrests and removes dangerous criminal illegal aliens from our communities, America can be proud of the professionalism our officers bring the job day-in and day-out," the DHS wrote. "To most Americans our ICE officers are heroes as they put their lives on the line to arrest murderers, rapists, pedophiles, gang members and terrorists."

The DHS also stressed the importance of its cooperative arrangements with local law enforcement. Eleven sheriff's offices in Utah have 287(g) agreements with ICE, including the Sanpete County Sheriff's Office. Three police departments in Utah also have 287(g) accords, including NVPD, the Gunnison Valley Police Department in Sanpete County and the Riverton Police Department in Salt Lake County.

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"Seven of the top 10 safest cities in the United States cooperate with ICE. When local law enforcement refuses to work with DHS, our law enforcement officers have to have a more visible presence so that we can find and apprehend the criminals let out of jails and back into communities," the department stated.

Gray didn't immediately respond to a query Friday seeking reaction to Homeland Security's statement.

ICE enforcement action around Utah and the United States has come under criticism from some who view the activity as heavy-handed and targeted at immigrants without criminal records, notwithstanding their migratory status. The DHS defended ICE activity.

"We will continue to enforce our nation's laws and remove illegal aliens from American communities. Removing these criminals from the streets makes communities safer for business owners and customers," the department said.