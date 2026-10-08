Police find missing runaway in southern Utah, arrest mom for suspected child abuse

ST. GEORGE — A St. George woman has been arrested and accused of abusing her teenage son by withholding food and serving him spoiled meat.

Erika Leyva Gutierrez, 38, was arrested early Thursday for investigation of aggravated child abuse.

The investigation began when police responded to a report of a missing 13-year-old boy who had run away from home. The boy was eventually located by his older sister at a park, according to a police booking affidavit. When police arrived, the girl was crying and her brother was "pale and scared."

"The 13-year-old stated he could not return home," according to the affidavit.

The teen and other family members described to police how "the family has known that Erika Leyva Gutierrez utilizes her children as free labor for her food business. She has threatened to withhold food and even refuses to let them eat if they did not buy the food themselves or bring home enough money to pay for their food. The family members reported that they have personally heard Erika Leyva Gutierrez make these threats to the children," the affidavit states.

Witnesses further stated that the mother had also made comments "about killing the 13 year old male. (The sister) stated that her mother told her today that she would kill the 13-year-old because of his actions," according to the affidavit.

Family members told investigators they even had a recording of some of the threats that Gutierrez allegedly made.

"The 13-year-old stated he ran away today because his mother was serving him spoiled meat," the affidavit states.

When questioned by police, Gutierrez denied the allegations.