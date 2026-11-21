SALT LAKE CITY — Six people are facing federal charges for allegedly operating a human trafficking and prostitution ring through massage parlors stretching from Orem to Ogden.

A federal complaint filed on Nov. 5 named five people involved in the illicit operations: Yongzhen Yang, 60, and Jia Ming Zhou, 69, of Springville; Thomas Weyerts, 49, of Logan; Marcus Pok Wan Chan, 38, of West Valley City; and Kristian Walker Bryant, 53, of Farr West. A federal indictment was filed on Nov. 18, charging all five people plus Kai Man Coco Lee, 49, of China.

All six individuals are charged with human trafficking conspiracy, sex trafficking by force or coercion, and money laundering conspiracy. Bryant and Zhou face an additional charge of transporting an individual to engage in prostitution.

Yang is a Chinese national who overstayed his visa and has not been authorized to work in the U.S. since 2017, court documents state. Zhou is a legal permanent resident, but her immigration status is now on hold due to the investigation, prosecutors said. Lee is Bryant's wife and was previously living in Farr West, but is currently unable to return to the U.S. due to her lack of immigration status, according to court documents.

The six individuals are accused of enticing at least three victims to engage in commercial sex acts while working at massage parlors. The victims were coerced into pushing sexual services onto their customers under the threat of not getting paid by the parlor owners, the charges allege.

"It was further part of the conspiracy that one or more of the conspirators defrauded Victim 2 into engaging in commercial sex acts by promising visa assistance and then failing to provide such assistance and failing to pay Victim 2 full wages for their employment," the indictment states.

The conspirators posted ads on social media and online websites to facilitate the commercial sex acts and communicated with customers to arrange the services for the financial benefit of Yang, Zhou and Bryant, court documents said.

The defendants are accused of exercising "supervision and control" over the victims. The victim sex workers were required to live at the business locations, were rotated between the different locations, and even transported across state lines to engage in commercial sex acts in five other states, prosecutors allege.

The federal complaint states that Yang was listed as the registered agent for 10 massage parlors in Utah between 2016 and 2026, nine of which have undergone changes in ownership as Yang would sell them to others, including Bryant and Zhou.

"These establishments, while operating under the guise of providing therapeutic massage services, function primarily as fronts for prostitution, commercial sexual exploitation and human trafficking," the charges said.

Yang is accused of visiting the parlors throughout the day to collect proceeds from the illicit operations. Prosecutors described Yang as the "leader" of the illicit massage parlor scheme, his motion for detention states.

In an interview with police, Yang said the women live at the parlors and are rotated out on a monthly basis "because the customers want fresh providers so they can try someone else. Each of the girls working at the parlors make between $30,000 to $50,000 a month at the lowest," the motion for detention said.

The alleged illicit massage parlors were discovered to have hundreds of listings on adult websites that are known to host advertisements for sexual services, the complaint said. The listings often included explicit photos of Asian women and graphic descriptions of the services offered.

In May, an undercover agent went to a Woods Cross parlor owned by Bryant to investigate ads that had been posted online. The agent requested a 30-minute massage during which the worker asked if the officer wanted to pay extra to receive sexual services, according to court documents. When the officer declined, the worker explained she "won't earn a single penny" because the massage price goes straight "to the boss as a room fee" and she only makes money if customers pay for sex services, the charges said.

Financial records show Bryant and his business partner and wife, Lee, benefited financially from operating the massage parlors, the federal complaint states. Bryant was the registered agent for five massage parlors, all of which he obtained from Yang.

In a motion for his detention, Bryant told law enforcement that his wife scheduled and managed the victim sex workers and she had retained about 25% of the profits the girls made.

Bryant is accused of transporting the women for various errands, helping establish new massage businesses and maintaining the utilities and other maintenance at the parlors, prosecutors said in the motion. He also allegedly paid the workers for sex and admitted to paying his wife for sex during their marriage, the motion said.

Between October 2025 and October 2026, more than 430 graphic ads were posted on the adult websites for a massage parlor in Orem that was owned by Zhou, according to the charges. Orem police received a complaint in August at the business after a man was offered a sex act during the massage he had booked, the charges said.

Orem police subsequently did a business check at the parlor and located Victim 1 who was living at the parlor but claimed to be just a cleaning lady. A few days later, an undercover officer went to the business to ask for a regular massage but the worker, identified as Victim 1, offered only sexual services and declined a normal massage, so the officer left, prosecutors said.

"Zhou is the registered agent and owner of at least one of the massage parlors in question. On at least one, she provided transportation to a sex worker and delivered her to one of her parlors," prosecutors said in a motion for her detention.

The complaint states that Weyerts and Chan participated in the scheme by coordinating money pickups for the proceeds, transferring funds between the parlor locations and taking the female workers to the bank for cash deposits. They are accused of laundering money by structuring deposits to conceal the illicit profits.