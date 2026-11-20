SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is turning to one of the top southwest Utah water managers to lead negotiations for potentially more water.

Gov. Spencer Cox appointed Zach Renstrom as the state's new water agent, replacing Joel Ferry, who stepped down as the state's natural resources commissioner in August.

Renstrom is the general manager of the Washington County Water Conservancy District and has served on both the boards of the Colorado River Authority of Utah and the Colorado River Water Users Association. He previously worked at the Utah Department of Transportation.

His background as an attorney and an engineer includes understanding "complex litigation" tied to large infrastructure projects while working on master plans, state officials noted.

"Utah's families and businesses depend on a reliable water supply, and securing that supply takes planning and work long before we turn on the tap. Zach has spent years doing that work in Washington County, and he knows the water challenges we share with our neighbors across the West," Cox said in a statement.

Ferry had served as the state's water agent since the Utah Legislature created the position in 2024. The goal was to have someone who could meet with water entities outside of the state and seek ways to expand the state's water supply by seeking pipelines or renegotiating interstate water rights agreements, said Utah Senate President Stuart Adams, the bill's sponsor, at the time.

State lawmakers passed it when Nevada had reportedly considered helping California and Mexico build desalination plants in exchange for more of its Colorado River water rights.

"We're not going to solve our water issues within the geographic bounds of the state of Utah," Adams said at the time. "We've got to look to other states — maybe even internationally — and to other opportunities."

Renstrom has a "practical understanding" of how to turn "ambitious water plans into projects that deliver results," Adams said on Friday, which is why he supports Cox's appointee.

But getting water from other states is a "Herculean" effort, largely because the challenges Utah faces with water are shared across the West, Ferry warned state lawmakers last year.

Snowpack accounts for more than half of the water across the entire West, according to the University of Colorado. It's even more vital in intermountain West states like Utah, where it accounts for approximately 95% of the state's water supply.

Every state in the region has dealt with impacts from the region's two-decade-long "megadrought," which has threatened the viability of snowpack.

It's one of the largest contributing factors in the Colorado River Basin states failing to agree on a consensus plan to manage water flowing in and out of Lake Powell and Lake Mead. The federal government stepped in this year with a 10-year plan that will go into effect next year.

Nevada and Arizona have since sued the federal government over mandatory cuts for Lower Basin states, while Upper Basin states like Utah are allowed to make voluntary cuts.

Having overseen water in southern Utah, including vast water conservation infrastructure, Renstrom said he comes into his new challenge with an idea of how important "careful planning and cooperation" are in the state's water future.

"I look forward to working with the governor, Legislature and water leaders across the West to identify practical projects that can deliver lasting benefits for Utahns," he added.