Alphabet's Waymo secures $5 billion term loan to accelerate expansion

Updated - Oct. 8, 2026 at 10:22 a.m. | Posted - Oct. 8, 2026 at 8:41 a.m.

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A Waymo driverless car driving in downtown Los Angeles, California, U.S. May 1, 2026.

A Waymo driverless car driving in downtown Los Angeles, California, U.S. May 1, 2026. (REUTERS/Mike Blake)

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Oct 8 — Alphabet's self-driving unit Waymo ​on Thursday said it has closed a $5 billion ‌term loan, marking the company's first ⁠debt financing ​as it ⁠looks to expand its ‌autonomous ride-hailing ‌service across the US and ⁠the world.

Here ⁠are some details:

• PIMCO, Blackstone and Sixth Street participated as lead syndicated lenders, while Capital Group, Loomis ‌Sayles and ​T. Rowe Price were significant lenders, Waymo said

• Goldman Sachs served as the sole lead bookrunner, it added

• Waymo launched operations in its 15th ​US city last ‌month and ‌announced ⁠an expansion to Singapore

• The company closed a $16 billion equity raise earlier this year ‌at a ​valuation of $126 billion

(Reporting ‌by Prathik ⁠Jayaprakash ​in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan ​Ananda)

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