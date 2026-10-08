North Carolina reports first flu death of 2026-27 season

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Oct 8 — North Carolina has reported its first flu death ​of the 2026-2027 season, state health officials said on Thursday, urging residents to get ‌vaccinated against seasonal respiratory illnesses.

An adult living in the central ⁠part of the state ​died from flu complications ⁠during the first week of October, the ‌North Carolina Department ‌of Health and Human Services said.

The agency did ⁠not provide additional ⁠details to protect the family's privacy.

"This is a heartbreaking reminder of how serious the flu can be," North Carolina Health and Human Services Secretary Dev Sangvai said in a statement.

During last ‌year's respiratory virus season, ​North Carolina recorded 335 flu deaths, including 10 children. That was the third-highest total since the state began wide reporting in 2009.

The department urged residents to take preventive measures including getting vaccinated, staying home when sick, washing hands ​regularly and covering coughs and sneezes.

Health authorities recommend ‌annual flu shots ‌for ⁠everyone aged six months and older.

They also advised eligible residents to consider vaccines for COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus, commonly known as RSV, noting ‌that fall is the ​best time to build ‌protection before respiratory ⁠virus activity ​peaks.

(Reporting by Kamal Choudhury in Bengaluru; Editing by ​Maju Samuel)