UK's ASOS says cyber hack accessed customers' personal data

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LONDON, Oct 8 — British online fashion retailer ASOS said on Thursday that ​a cybersecurity breach earlier this week had exposed some customers' personal information, including names and contact details, ‌according to its initial investigation.

It said the hacker also had access to "certain ⁠non-personal account related information," but ​no payment card information or ⁠account passwords, ASOS said in an email to customers.

"We ‌discovered that an ‌unauthorised party gained access to an ASOS employee account ⁠by impersonating a trusted ⁠contact to obtain log in credentials," ASOS said.

"Those credentials were then used to access information on certain third-party platforms used by ASOS."

It said the affected platforms were immediately locked down, ensuring that no further information could be ‌accessed, adding that the ASOS website ​and app were safe to use throughout, and remain safe to use.

ASOS said it is working with the relevant law enforcement and regulatory authorities.

Shares in ASOS were up 3%, paring losses for the week to 8%.

So-called "social engineering" operations, where hackers impersonate workers to gain access to ​companies' computer networks, are prevalent.

British companies and institutions have ‌been increasingly hit by ‌aggressive ⁠and regular cyber and ransomware attacks in recent years. The British Library, a blood testing service, the London Underground, Marks & Spencer, the Co-op and Jaguar Land Rover are some ‌that have suffered months ​of disruption due to such ‌breaches.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong ⁠in Bengaluru ​and James Davey in London; Editing by Vijay Kishore and ​William James)