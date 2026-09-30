Cafe Rio Player of the Game: Bode Sparrow

Posted - Sept. 30, 2026 at 9:34 a.m.

Alma BeanKSL
 
Davis Darts' Bode Sparrow (2) is tackled by the Corner Canyon Chargers during a 6A high school football game at Davis High School in Kaysville on Friday, Aug. 14, 2026.
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SYRACUSE — After back-to-back wins, including a convincing 30-0 shutout against Layton, the Syracuse Titans looked to continue their winning ways against the Davis Darts.

When it comes to rivalry games, this one proved to be a shootout offensively from start to finish. Both teams got the scoring started on the ground, with Kao Prom from Syracuse scoring on a 1-yard rushing touchdown and Kysen Gallegos for Davis with a 2-yard rushing touchdown.

After the early scores, Davis got its talented receiving corps involved in the scoring barrage. Bode Sparrow, an Oklahoma commit and the No. 1-ranked player in Utah for the Class of 2027, had himself a showcase.

Sparrow had himself a busy night and led the team with 11 receptions for 167 yards and three touchdowns, including a play that had fans in attendance in awe.

When former Spanish Fork head coach Dustin Smith spoke with Sparrow about the catch, Smith said he needed to "dial up ESPN, that's SportsCenter Top 10 material." With zero hesitation Sparrow responded with, "That'd be dope."

Even though the stat sheet will compliment his offensive prowess, Sparrow said he loves playing on the defensive side of the ball.

"I love coming down and hitting someone," Sparrow said. "The thought that goes into playing safety is a thinking position and I think that's what is going to make me what I want to be at the next level."

Sparrow finished the night on defense with 11 total tackles (seven solo, four assists) with one of those being a tackle for loss.

After being bombarded by a dozen students, Sparrow made sure the fans received credit for their passion saying, "Shoutout to the Mob ... our whole student section is great."

Davis (4-3, 1-0 6A Region 1) will need its student section to show that pride going forward as Davis is now tied for first with Farmington (3-4, 1-0 6A Region 1). The two will play each other in Week 8 on Oct. 2 to see who will take over the No. 1 spot in their region.

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