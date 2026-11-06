High school football: Playoff schedule, streams, and scores

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes
SALT LAKE CITY — Check back for the latest scores from all the high school football playoff games across the state.
Games we'll be watching this week:
- 6A Quarterfinal: Davis at Herriman (4 p.m., WATCH)
- 6A Quarterfinal: Syracuse at Corner Canyon (5 p.m., WATCH)
- 6A Quarterfinal: American Fork at Skyridge (6 p.m., WATCH)
- 6A Quarterfinal: Lone Peak at Mountain Ridge (6 p.m., WATCH)
- 5A Quarterfinal: Springville at Bountiful (5 p.m., WATCH)
- 5A Quarterfinal: Woods Cross at Alta (6 p.m., WATCH)
- 4A Quarterfinal: Salem Hills at Hurricane (6 p.m., WATCH)
- 4A Quarterfinal: Crimson Cliffs at Snow Canyon (6 p.m., WATCH)
- 4A Quarterfinal: Provo at Skyline (5 p.m., WATCH)
- 2A Semifinal: South Summit vs. San Juan (1 p.m., WATCH)
- 2A Semifinal: Summit Academy vs. Delta (7 p.m., WATCH)
- 1A Semifinal: North Summit vs. Duchesne (10 a.m., WATCH)
- 1A Semifinal: Beaver vs. Kanab (4 p.m., WATCH)
If you can't see the scoreboard below, you can view the schedule/scores on the High School Scoreboard page.
KSL.com High School Scoreboard powered by the Deseret News2026-10-30
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