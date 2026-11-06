High school football: Playoff schedule, streams, and scores

Posted - Nov. 6, 2026 at 3:30 p.m.

KSL Sports
 
Corner Canyon’s Jackson Carruth runs around the corner with Lone Peak’s Cubby Hoyal trying to grab onto him as they play in Draper on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026.
Save Story

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — Check back for the latest scores from all the high school football playoff games across the state.

Games we'll be watching this week:

  • 6A Quarterfinal: Davis at Herriman (4 p.m., WATCH)
  • 6A Quarterfinal: Syracuse at Corner Canyon (5 p.m., WATCH)
  • 6A Quarterfinal: American Fork at Skyridge (6 p.m., WATCH)
  • 6A Quarterfinal: Lone Peak at Mountain Ridge (6 p.m., WATCH)
  • 5A Quarterfinal: Springville at Bountiful (5 p.m., WATCH)
  • 5A Quarterfinal: Woods Cross at Alta (6 p.m., WATCH)
  • 4A Quarterfinal: Salem Hills at Hurricane (6 p.m., WATCH)
  • 4A Quarterfinal: Crimson Cliffs at Snow Canyon (6 p.m., WATCH)
  • 4A Quarterfinal: Provo at Skyline (5 p.m., WATCH)
  • 2A Semifinal: South Summit vs. San Juan (1 p.m., WATCH)
  • 2A Semifinal: Summit Academy vs. Delta (7 p.m., WATCH)
  • 1A Semifinal: North Summit vs. Duchesne (10 a.m., WATCH)
  • 1A Semifinal: Beaver vs. Kanab (4 p.m., WATCH)

If you can't see the scoreboard below, you can view the schedule/scores on the High School Scoreboard page.

KSL.com High School Scoreboard powered by the Deseret News

2026-10-30
loading ...

Most recent High School stories

Related topics

High SchoolSports
KSL.com Beyond Series

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | Your Privacy ChoicesCalifornia Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  