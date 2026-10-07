Glaukos says late-stage eye disease treatment shows lasting benefits after single dose

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

Oct 7 — Glaukos said on Wednesday patients treated with its ​late-stage eye disease therapy maintained improvements in vision and corneal shape three years after a ‌single treatment for keratoconus, a disease that can progressively distort vision.

• ⁠The medtech firm said ​patients who received a ⁠single Epioxa treatment did not require additional intervention ‌during the three-year ‌follow-up period.

• Epioxa-treated eyes showed a 1.9-diopter improvement ⁠in maximum corneal curvature ⁠from baseline after three years, indicating sustained flattening and stabilization of the cornea.

• About 29% of Epioxa-treated eyes gained two or more lines on a standard vision chart, while 20% gained ‌three or more lines from baseline.

• ​The results add to evidence supporting Epioxa, which was approved as a less invasive option for keratoconus because it does not require removal of the cornea's outer protective layer before treatment.

• The study included 38 eyes from 35 patients, ​and 92% of treated eyes completed the three-year assessment.

• ‌Glaukos said there ‌were ⁠no serious adverse events, treatment-related adverse events or treatment discontinuations linked to Epioxa during the follow-up period.

• Keratoconus typically begins in adolescence or early adulthood ‌and can lead to ​worsening vision and, in ‌severe cases, the ⁠need for ​a corneal transplant, according to Glaukos.

(Reporting by Sahil Pandey ​in Bengaluru)