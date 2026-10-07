The Utah Checkdown podcast: Is it really that tough to rank the top 25 teams? A peek inside the AP voting process

SALT LAKE CITY — Ever wondered how the AP Top 25 college football poll actually comes together — and just how stressful it is to submit a weekly ballot? On this edition of The Utah Checkdown podcast, host and AP voter Josh Furlong pulls back the curtain to give listeners (and viewers) a fully transparent look at the voting process.

Here is what is in store for this episode:

Big 12 headlines: Rapid reactions to Baylor's blowout over Arizona State, BYU's gritty road win against TCU, and an impressive showing by Iowa State.

Rapid reactions to Baylor's blowout over Arizona State, BYU's gritty road win against TCU, and an impressive showing by Iowa State. The AP Top 25 & ballot breakdown: Why Josh has BYU and Utah ranked inside his top 10, the tough calls surrounding teams like Alabama, Oregon, and Florida, and how his personal ballot stacks up against the national consensus.

Why Josh has BYU and Utah ranked inside his top 10, the tough calls surrounding teams like Alabama, Oregon, and Florida, and how his personal ballot stacks up against the national consensus. Behind the AP ballot: Josh takes you directly inside his tracking system, breaking down official AP voting guidelines, regional representation rules, game analytics, margin-of-victory scoring, and what it's really like finalizing rankings at 4 a.m.

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