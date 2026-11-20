SALT LAKE CITY — Another week, another epic ranked win for Utah, who won a 40-39 shootout in front of Arizona's loudest crowd in over a decade.

Arizona and Utah traded scores, with seven lead changes, and both quarterbacks Devon Dampier and Noah Fifita played phenomenal games, but it was Dampier who silenced the crowd with a 70-yard touchdown strike to Creed Whittemore in the final two minutes. This one was "Heisman moment" caliber.

Dampier ran for 100 yards and two touchdowns, passed for 204 and two more scores, and operated the creative Utah offense to perfection. Star running back Wayshawn Parker was sidelined with an injury, but Daniel Bray exploded for 197 yards — including a 62-yard burst.

The Utes are now 10-0, ranked No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings, and hold the nation's longest win streak at 16 straight. Next up, they head to Fort Worth to face former Mountain West rival TCU (7 p.m. MT, FOX).

Game Grader

(Opponent-adjusted statistical dominance via Pick Six Previews)

3-year average (2023-25): Utah 56.5 (25th of 68 Power 4) | TCU 56.1 (26th)

2025 season: Utah 72.3 (10th) | TCU 56.4 (30th)

2026 season: Utah 72.1 (11th) | TCU 56.8 (32nd)

My Game Grader formula is a measure of statistical dominance that adjusts for opponent strength and is a key piece of my preseason and in-season evaluation.

In my annual season preview magazine Pick Six Previews, I selected Utah to finish third in the Big 12 race, and the Utes earned a preseason top-25 ranking with my No. 22 spot. They have surged up to No. 11 and are the Big 12 leaders through eleven weeks. Game Grader currently has Utah projected as favorites in all remaining games.

I projected TCU fourth in the Big 12, and they failed to meet those expectations. The defense was as strong as expected, but their new-look offense has been ineffective. TCU is 5-5 overall, but all five losses were within a score, including BYU (by 7) and Arizona (by 1).

Utah with the ball

(Opponent-adjusted rankings via Pick Six Previews)

Utah offense: 7th of 68 Power 4

TCU defense: 12th of 68 Power 4

In Utah's biggest moments, Dampier simply takes over the game. He followed up his four-touchdown Holy War performance with another one — two rushing and two passing — to out-duel the 2025 All-Big 12 quarterback Fifita.

Dampier is trending toward winning that honor this year, and may even land in New York City at the Heisman ceremony.

Despite losing all five offensive linemen from 2025, including a pair of NFL first-rounders, Utah successfully reloaded the offensive line again and the 2026 unit was named a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award. Statistically, they certainly deserve it with a top-10 national rank in my OL run push, fifth in yards/carry, and a low 5% sack rate.

This matchup will be the "strength vs. strength" of the game as the dynamic Utah offense faces a top 25 defense. TCU has held every opponent below their per-play averages and held five opponents to their season-low in scoring: BYU, Baylor, Arkansas State, Kansas, and Kansas State.

TCU with the ball

(Opponent-adjusted rankings via Pick Six Previews)

TCU offense: 61st of 68 Power 4

Utah defense: 38th of 68 Power 4

TCU switched up its offensive scheme this offseason when Sonny Dykes hired Gordon Sammis from UConn to install his pro-style, under-center, power run offense. They put all their stock in Harvard-transfer quarterback Jaden Craig and assumed the run game would open up passing lanes.

None of that happened; in fact, the run game somehow got worse. TCU is dead last (68th of 68 Power 4 teams) in my opponent-adjusted rushing offense stat, and bottom 10 FBS in yards/carry.

With a broken run game, the offense has had to go pass-heavy, but those results have been poor. Craig is below-average in the Big 12 in the key stats: QB rating, yards per attempt, and completion percentage.

They will struggle to move the ball against Utah's pass defense — ninth in opponent QB rating, 14th in opponent-adjusted passing. Yes, Utah allowed 39 points to Arizona, but just like in the BYU win, the defense made timely, disruptive plays in crunch time.

Game prediction

If Utah was able to refocus after the biggest Holy War of all time, and overcome the travel disruptions that forced them to fly out the morning of the Arizona game, they can refocus again here.

TCU tends to slow their opponents down and hope to win the field position game and turnover margin to help cash in short scoring drives. It is not a sustainable formula and the tight margins have cost them loss after loss.

Look for Utah to win the game, get to 11-0, but they will be tested into the fourth quarter in a low scoring game. The defense will force a late-game error on Craig, and Dampier will add to his resume.

Utah 24 | TCU 20