Former northern Utah elementary teacher charged, accused of raping student

NIBLEY, Cache County — A former northern Utah elementary school teacher, who was previously accused of sexually abusing students but was never criminally charged, has now been charged in court with raping a student.

Patrick Alan Green, 63, was charged in Box Elder County on Tuesday with rape of a child, sodomy upon a child and two counts of object rape of a child, all first-degree felonies.

Green was the teacher of a victim under the age of 14 between August 2020 and June 2021, police said. The alleged victim was helping Green clean the classroom when the two of them went into the janitor's closet and Green "forced himself" onto the child, touched her inappropriately and raped her, the charges state.

At the time, Green was a teacher at Garland Elementary School.

A second criminal case was filed against Green on Tuesday, charging him with four counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony.

The charges say he inappropriately touched a student of his once at his desk and twice at her desk. He also ran into the student at a public pool and touched her inappropriately while there, the charges said.

The allegations in that case are similar to one of the alleged victims from his initial arrest in October 2022 when he was investigated for aggravated child sexual abuse. In that case, the first alleged victim claimed "Patrick would stand behind the student and would take her hand" and make her inappropriately touch him, according to the 2022 police booking affidavit.

When the school district learned of the allegations, Green was placed on administrative leave, according to a letter sent by the district. While Garland police and the Box Elder County Sheriff's Office investigated the allegations, a student from his class the year prior was identified as a second victim, claiming she was inappropriately touched by Green when she ran into him at the Brigham City Community Pool, the affidavit states.

After news of Green's arrest was made public, police told KSL that additional potential victims have stepped forward and contacted them. The court ordered that Green be held without bail after his 2022 arrest, but despite that, court records show no charges were ever filed against Green.

The Box Elder County Attorney's Office said it reviewed a criminal case referral involving Green in 2022.

"After reviewing the information available at that time, the office determined that no criminal charges could be filed and it was necessary to decline the case for prosecution," the office said in a statement to KSL. "A decision to decline prosecution reflects only the evidence and circumstances presented at the time the case was reviewed. It is not a determination that a crime did or did not occur, nor is it a finding of guilt or innocence."

Green was a teacher for approximately 24 years in the Box Elder District, with the last seven or eight of those spent at Garland Elementary, according to police. The district hired a new teacher to replace Green, and he was officially fired after his arrest in 2022.

In a separate case in Cache County, Green also faces eight counts of lewdness involving a child, a third-degree felony, and lewdness, a class B misdemeanor. He was arrested in July after several minor victims reported that Green had exposed himself to them at a community pool in Nibley.

"It was reported that when the females would go underwater, the male would submerge his head underwater as well to look at them," the charges said.

Each of the girls and the adult who were interviewed described separate instances of Green exposing his genitals, according to police, both in and out of the swimming pool. The victims also said Green was playing music while at the pool, and it was "TikTok music," or music that young girls typically like, police said.