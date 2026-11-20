SALT LAKE CITY — A Nevada man accused of fatally shooting a man in Salt Lake City's Granary district and then driving off, sparking a week-long search by police, has been charged.

Ernesto Rosendo Flores, 24, of Henderson, Nevada, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with murder, a first-degree felony; two counts of obstruction of justice and shooting a gun and causing injury, second-degree felonies; and an additional count of discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony.

On Nov. 7, Evan Cole, 32, was shot and killed near 475 W. 600 South just before 10 a.m.

"Upon arrival, (police) located (Cole) lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. (He) was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. Detectives located three 9mm Luger shell casings near the area where (Cole) was found lying on the ground," according to charging documents.

Based on witness statements and surveillance video, investigators believe Cole made a right turn off 600 South and stopped, and an Audi A5 "whipped in and stopped behind the truck. The driver of the truck (Cole) exited his truck and approached the driver's door of the white vehicle. (A witness) then heard three gunshots and the driver of the truck stepped back and fell to the ground. The white vehicle then sped off southbound on South Granary Way," the charges state.

Cole then got up and walked to his truck, where he collapsed to the ground, according to the charges.

"Multiple surveillance cameras recorded the white vehicle leaving the area," the charges state. "Detectives conducted a search of the license plate reader system for Audi A5s focusing on plates that were black in color and in the Salt Lake City area within a three-day period."

Detectives identified the owner of the vehicle as Flores and learned he was arrested in June by West Jordan police for misdemeanor drug possession. At that time, Flores was in the Audi A5, charging documents state. The same vehicle was ticketed in September for a parking violation.

Police also obtained phone records and "verified Flores' phone was in the direct area of the homicide on South Granary Way near 600 South on Nov. 7. The records also showed the device in the same driving pattern the video surveillance showed the Audi A5 leaving the scene of the homicide," according to charging documents.

Investigators learned that Flores had a girlfriend living in the area of 400 South and 500 West and obtained text messages in which Flores told her that he was getting a new phone and "he really messed up (and) that he can't text on his other number. Flores texted, "Imma write yo # down, but I gotta get rid of this phone,'" the charges state. "Several days later, detectives took Flores into custody outside his girlfriend's apartment."

Detectives say the gun allegedly used to shoot Cole remained missing as of Friday.

Because Flores is not from Utah and is considered a flight risk, and "due to the random nature of the incident," prosecutors have requested that he remain in custody without the possibility of posting bail pending trial.