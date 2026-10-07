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Oct 7 — Zealand Pharma said on Wednesday its experimental drug ​helped people who are overweight or obese and have type 2 diabetes lose up ‌to 9.2% of their body weight in a mid-stage trial. ⁠The Danish company is ​developing it with Roche.

• ⁠The 220-patient trial met its main goal, ‌with patients taking ‌the once-weekly petrelintide losing between 7.4% and 9.2% ⁠body weight after ⁠28 weeks, depending on the dose, versus 2% with placebo

• Petrelintide lowered HbA1c by as much as 0.65%, while levels of the blood sugar measure rose 0.23% among patients receiving placebo, ‌Zealand said

• About 1.9% ​of patients taking petrelintide discontinued treatment because of gastrointestinal side effects, compared with 1.7% of those on placebo

• Most gastrointestinal side effects were mild and occurred while doses were being increased, Zealand said

• Roche gained access to petrelintide ​through a collaboration and licensing deal worth up ‌to $5.3 billion last ‌year, ⁠giving it shared development rights to the therapy that mimics amylin, a hormone co-secreted with insulin

• The companies have started late-stage testing in about ‌7,000 people — with and ​without type 2 diabetes ‌and those with ⁠established cardiovascular ​disease

(Reporting by Siddhi Mahatole in Bengaluru; Editing by ​Joyjeet Das)