Zealand, Roche's obesity drug helps patients lose up to 9.2% weight in mid-stage trial

Posted - Oct. 7, 2026 at 12:31 p.m.

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The logo of Swiss drugmaker Roche is seen at its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland January 30, 2020.

The logo of Swiss drugmaker Roche is seen at its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland January 30, 2020. (REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann)

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Oct 7 — Zealand Pharma said on Wednesday its experimental drug ​helped people who are overweight or obese and have type 2 diabetes lose up ‌to 9.2% of their body weight in a mid-stage trial. ⁠The Danish company is ​developing it with Roche.

• ⁠The 220-patient trial met its main goal, ‌with patients taking ‌the once-weekly petrelintide losing between 7.4% and 9.2% ⁠body weight after ⁠28 weeks, depending on the dose, versus 2% with placebo

• Petrelintide lowered HbA1c by as much as 0.65%, while levels of the blood sugar measure rose 0.23% among patients receiving placebo, ‌Zealand said

• About 1.9% ​of patients taking petrelintide discontinued treatment because of gastrointestinal side effects, compared with 1.7% of those on placebo

• Most gastrointestinal side effects were mild and occurred while doses were being increased, Zealand said

• Roche gained access to petrelintide ​through a collaboration and licensing deal worth up ‌to $5.3 billion last ‌year, ⁠giving it shared development rights to the therapy that mimics amylin, a hormone co-secreted with insulin

• The companies have started late-stage testing in about ‌7,000 people — with and ​without type 2 diabetes ‌and those with ⁠established cardiovascular ​disease

(Reporting by Siddhi Mahatole in Bengaluru; Editing by ​Joyjeet Das)

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