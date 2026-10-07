Hill Air Force Base announces official rescheduled date for Warriors Over the Wasatch air show

Posted - Oct. 7, 2026 at 10:28 a.m.

Cassidy WixomKSL
 
The Thunderbirds perform during rehearsal for the air show at Hill Air Force Base on June 28, 2024.

The Thunderbirds perform during rehearsal for the air show at Hill Air Force Base on June 28, 2024. (Marielle Scott, Deseret News)

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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • The Warriors Over the Wasatch Air Show is rescheduled for May 1-2, 2027.
  • Originally planned for June 2026, it was postponed due to operational priorities.
  • The USAF Thunderbirds will perform at Hill Air Force Base in Ogden.

LAYTON — The biennial Warriors Over the Wasatch Air Show, postponed earlier this year from its original June date, will now officially take place in May 2027.

The show will be May 1-2 at Hill Air Force Base, the Ogden-Weber Chamber of Commerce announced on social media Tuesday.

"Kevin Ireland, of the Utah Air Show, shared the exciting news at the TOUMAC's (Top of Utah Military Affairs Committee) Bi-Annual Briefing yesterday. The (United States Air Force) Thunderbirds will now be performing at the show," the agency said.

The 2026 Warriors Over the Wasatch Show was initially planned for June, then was postponed to June 2027. Hill Air Force Base said the decision came after a "thorough review of operational commitments" and is "a direct result of the need to prioritize resources for critical, ongoing operations."

The 2026 show was expected to include special celebrations to mark America's 250th anniversary.

When the postponement was announced in April, Ireland said the foundation is "100% here to support Hill AFB and their mission, which will always come first."

U.S. Air Force Col. Dan Cornelius, 75th Air Base Wing commander, acknowledged community disappointment following the postponement and said the base was "committed to delivering an exceptional experience."

Although the air show has historically been held in even years, it will switch to odd years after the 2027 show, according to Hill Air Force Base spokesman Kendahl Johnson.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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