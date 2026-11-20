LAYTON — The F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team will be leaving Hill Air Force Base after Air Combat Command reassigned the team to the 56th Fighter Wing at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona.

The announcement, released on Friday by Air Combat Command Public Affairs, comes as the pilots and planes prepare for the 2027 airshow season. The 56th Fighter Wing is already selecting a new pilot and demonstration team in Arizona.

The reassignment from Utah to Arizona "follows a comprehensive assessment of operations tempo, aircraft availability and Luke AFB's deep pool of experienced F-35 pilots," Air Combat Command Public Affairs said.

The 56th Fighter Wing previously hosted the Air Force F-35A Heritage Flight Team and its successor, the F-35A Demonstration Team, from late 2015 to late 2019, when the team relocated to Hill Air Force Base.

The new pilot is scheduled to be certified during the Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona in February by Air Combat Command commander General Adrian Spain. Air Combat Command did not provide the exact date of the team's redeployment and movement from Utah.