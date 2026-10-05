Cafe Rio Player of the Game: Mountain Ridge's Jaxon Hunt

HERRIMAN — With potential playoff implications at stake, the "Battle of Herriman" did not disappoint the fans in attendance.

Friday night had all the elements of a classic rivalry being renewed. The rivalry game also was senior night for Mountain Ridge, with each player on the Knights being recognized at midfield with their families, and each team having a player deemed the best in their position going into kickoff.

The player that stood out among the rest, though, was Mountain Ridge quarterback Jaxon Hunt, who threw for 364 yards on a 74% completion rate to go along with four passing touchdowns — two of which were to star receiver Tytan Dejong.

With the connections he had with his teammates throughout the game, Hunt said "there's nothing more important than playing on your senior night against your rival at home."

Mountain Ridge continued its undefeated season with a 45-7 win over Herriman, but Hunt said "you don't ever want to listen to outside noise, whether it's good or bad." Even with their record, Hunt added: "We're always in the film room trying to get better and trying to improve."

Mountain Ridge (8-0, 4-0 6A Region 2) will look to continue its dominance on road to finish out the season, with the next opponent being at Bingham (3-5, 2-3 6A Region 2) on Oct. 9.