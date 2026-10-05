Post football game fight results in aggravated assault charge in southern Utah

ST. GEORGE — A post-game fight between two junior college prep football teams in St. George over the weekend resulted in multiple citations and at least one arrest.

Trayvon Wilton Ward, 27, of Las Vegas, was booked into jail and charged Monday in 5th District Court with aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; rioting, a class B misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, an infraction.

Saturday night, two teams from the National Junior College Prep Football League — the St. George Silver and Idaho Outlaws — played a game at Dixie High School.

"I responded to an assault call regarding over 20 individuals located at Dixie High School's football field," the arresting officer wrote in a police booking affidavit. "When I arrived to the football field, the football game had just ended."

St. George police say players were shaking hands after the game when a fight broke out. The arresting officer learned that Ward "was pushed from behind and fell to the ground," the affidavit states. He reacted by fighting with others, police say.

Police reviewed video from a bystander who recorded the incident.

"The video clearly shows the subject with his mother began to engage in violent conduct, knowingly or recklessly creating a substantial risk of causing public alarm. The video then shows the subject and his mother creating a public inconvenience, annoyance, or alarm, or recklessly creating a risk of public inconvenience, annoyance, or alarm, by screaming repeated vulgarities and threats. The subject then walks over to the opposing team's bench and grabs a helmet in his right hand. He then walked towards the victim, attempted to use unlawful force and violence to do bodily injury to (the) subject by swinging the helmet towards the victim's head," the affidavit states.

St. George police officer Tiffany Mitchell added that "during the fight, comments were made suggesting a gun and a knife were involved. Coaches mostly separated the teams as officers arrived. Responding officers quickly identified the key players in the fight, which included one Idaho player, two St. George players and the mother of those two players."

Police were able to dispel a rumor that a knife was brandished during the fight and figured out that a reference made about a gun was due to someone saying they had one in the car, according to Mitchell.

"Several players were assaulted and sustained minor injuries, although one male was swinging a helmet at people," Mitchell said. "Ultimately, one St. George player was arrested for aggravated assault, riot, disorderly conduct. His mother was cited for (investigation of) three counts of assault, disorderly conduct and riot. One Idaho player was cited for (investigation of) disorderly conduct and riot."

The National Junior College Prep Football League is aimed at helping junior college players improve their skills in hopes of making the team at a four-year college.

According to a message on its website, the NJCP has canceled several games for the upcoming weekend.

"This weekend's games for several NJCP teams have been cancelled due to disciplinary concerns that require our attention," the announcement read. "As a league, we stand firm in our mission to teach young men the importance of accountability, responsibility, and service, not just in competition, but in everyday life. While cancellations are never easy, they are sometimes necessary to reinforce the lessons that matter most. We are confident our athletes will rise to the challenge, learn from this moment, and return stronger. All teams are expected to resume play next week."