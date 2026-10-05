GE HealthCare to buy Sofie Biosciences for $945 million to strengthen radiopharma business

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Oct 5 — Medical device maker GE HealthCare said on Monday it would ​buy privately held Sofie Biosciences for $945 million in cash, in a move that strengthens its ability to manufacture ‌and distribute PET imaging drugs.

The acquisition will give GE HealthCare US rights to FAPI-74, ⁠an experimental PET imaging ​agent in late-stage testing that ⁠could be used to detect several types of cancer. GE ‌HealthCare already owns ‌rights to the product outside the US.

Here are more ⁠details:

• The deal bolsters GE ⁠HealthCare's pharmaceutical diagnostics arm by adding products used with its imaging systems and increasing its exposure to the growing radiopharmaceuticals market

• It comes after Curium in August struck a deal of up to $8 billion for radiopharma peer Lantheus, ‌underscoring rising dealmaking in the industry as ​firms seek to capitalize on the growing use of radioactive drugs in cancer care

• GE HealthCare's radiopharma business includes Flyrcado, a PET imaging agent approved by the US FDA for detecting coronary artery disease, myocardial ischemia and heart attacks

• The company bought Montreal-based medical imaging software provider Intelerad ​in a $2.3 billion takeover in March, expanding its outpatient care reach

• ‌It said Sofie ‌would ⁠continue to manufacture products for existing customers, including other radiopharma companies, after the transaction closes, which is expected in the first half of 2027

• Sofie Biosciences, owned by private equity firm ‌Trilantic, develops products including ​radioisotopes used in PET scans. ‌It also operates facilities ⁠that make ​and distribute them for hospitals and imaging centers

(Reporting by Padmanabhan Ananthan ​in Bengaluru)