MAPLE SHADE, New Jersey — Xavier Taylor, a 12-year-old New Jersey boy who was critically injured after being hit by a baseball before a game earlier this year, has died, the Xavier Strong group said on social media.

Xavier was warming up for a youth baseball game in Maple Shade, New Jersey, on May 26, 2026, when he was accidentally hit in the neck with a baseball. He was airlifted to Cooper University Hospital, where he was placed in critical condition on a ventilator.

"Though only 12 years old, Xavier fulfilled a purpose that many never discover in a lifetime. He was a fisher of men," Xavier Strong wrote, in part. "His faith pointed countless people to Jesus, and his legacy will continue to echo through generations."

"He lit up a room," family friend Sarah DiPhillipo said. "His smile, his presence, wherever he went, he brought the love of Jesus with him."

A small bouquet was placed on the fence at Fellowship Field in Maple Shade. It is a small gesture to honor Xavier's life months after a freak accident.

"Xav really exemplified the fruits of the spirit, which are joy, love, peace, kindness, gentleness," said DiPhillipo, speaking on behalf of Xavier's parents.

Since May, many people have been praying for a miracle, but today, sorrow weighs on this South Jersey community.

"It's just a sad day for Maple Shade," Mayor Heather Talarico said.

The accident sparked an outpouring of support across the country, igniting the movement Xavier Strong.

People left baseball bats outside their doors. They prayed, held vigils and posted signs in the windows of homes and businesses.

"We believe that the community, with the way the lord has strengthened us to unite and come together, has grown us to be stronger," DiPhillipo said, "and not just as a community within Maple Shade, New Jersey, but a community in our nation."

Xavier's family has since started the All Things Foundation to carry on their son's legacy and to help baseball players grow stronger spiritually and physically.

Maple Shade is now asking the community to come together again, using the color blue to support the Taylor family.

"We asked everyone to illuminate their porches, their properties," Talarico said. "Any small gesture will go a long way to the family, to let them know we are here and not alone."

Talarico said the gazebo on Main Street will also be lit up in blue. The show of support will continue through Nov. 27, which would have been Xavier's 13th birthday.

Contributing: Liz Crawford