Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

Oct 5 — Vaxcyte said on Monday its experimental pneumococcal vaccine generated ​immune responses comparable to rival vaccines in a late-stage study, sending its shares up 57% in morning trading.

Here are ‌key details:

• Pneumococcal disease is caused by bacteria that can lead to pneumonia, meningitis ⁠and bloodstream infections, with older ​adults particularly at risk

• The vaccine, ⁠VAX-31, produced immune responses that were at least comparable to ‌Pfizer's Prevnar 20 ‌and Merck's Capvaxive against the 28 bacterial strains, or serotypes, ⁠shared with one or both rival ⁠vaccines

• It also produced stronger immune responses against three strains unique to VAX-31 and against strain 20B, the company said

• The vaccine had a consistent safety profile across the age groups studied, with no serious adverse events considered related to ‌the vaccines

• Jefferies analyst Roger Song said ​the results hit the "blue-sky" case, with VAX-31 poised to take significant share of the $3 billion to $6 billion-plus adult vaccine market

• In separate comparisons, VAX-31 met the study's benchmark for all 20 strains it shares with Prevnar 20 and for 17 of 19 shared with Capvaxive

• For the other two strains shared ​with Capvaxive, VAX-31 missed the study's stricter benchmark but met a historical ‌threshold

• Leerink Partners ‌analyst ⁠David Risinger said VAX-31's miss against Merck's Capvaxive on serotype 3 reflected a tougher trial standard and was unlikely to have regulatory significance

• Vaxcyte expects results from two other late-stage trials in the ‌first half of 2027 ​and plans to submit a US ‌marketing application in the ⁠first half ​of 2028

(Reporting by Siddhi Mahatole in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid and ​Shreya Biswas)