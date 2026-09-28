Peptides: Do you actually need them? A pharmacist's honest opinion on popular options

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SALT LAKE CITY — It's the hushed conversation happening between sisters, neighbors and girlfriends. Suddenly, it feels like everybody's talking about peptides.

A year ago, most of us couldn't have defined the word. Today, they're being promoted for everything from weight loss and muscle building to anti-aging and recovery. But what exactly are peptides, who should be taking them and how do you know you're getting them from a safe source?

KSL Medical Contributor and pharmacist Phil Cowley shared what a peptide is and his honest take on some of the most popular peptides he get asked about.

Find more advice from Phil Cowley on Instagram, @philsmypharmacist.