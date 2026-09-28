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Peptides: Do you actually need them? A pharmacist's honest opinion on popular options

Posted - Sept. 28, 2026 at 11:50 a.m.

Lauren TippettsKSL
 
It's the hushed conversation happening between sisters, neighbors and girlfriends. Suddenly, it feels like everybody's talking about peptides.

It's the hushed conversation happening between sisters, neighbors and girlfriends. Suddenly, it feels like everybody's talking about peptides. (stock.adobe.com)

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SALT LAKE CITY — It's the hushed conversation happening between sisters, neighbors and girlfriends. Suddenly, it feels like everybody's talking about peptides.

A year ago, most of us couldn't have defined the word. Today, they're being promoted for everything from weight loss and muscle building to anti-aging and recovery. But what exactly are peptides, who should be taking them and how do you know you're getting them from a safe source?

KSL Medical Contributor and pharmacist Phil Cowley shared what a peptide is and his honest take on some of the most popular peptides he get asked about.

Find more advice from Phil Cowley on Instagram, @philsmypharmacist.

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