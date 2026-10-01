US Postal Service to take extra steps to ensure ballot deliveries

Posted - Oct. 1, 2026 at 12:15 p.m.

ReutersReutersDavid Shepardson and Jacob BogageReuters
 
The U.S. Postal Service said Thursday it will take ​a series of extraordinary measures to ensure the delivery of millions of ballots for next month's 2026 congressional elections, including extending hours at some ‌retail branches.

The U.S. Postal Service said Thursday it will take ​a series of extraordinary measures to ensure the delivery of millions of ballots for next month's 2026 congressional elections, including extending hours at some ‌retail branches. (Mike Blake, Reuters)

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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • The USPS plans extra measures to ensure ballot delivery for 2026 elections.
  • Steps include extended retail hours from Oct. 4 to Nov. 3 and expedited handling.
  • The Supreme Court blocked a rule targeting mail-in ballots, affecting Trump's restrictions.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Postal Service said Thursday it will take ​a series of extraordinary measures to ensure the delivery of millions of ballots for next month's 2026 congressional elections, including extending hours at some ‌retail branches.

The Postal Service said in a memo seen by Reuters that retail branches may extend hours starting Oct. ⁠4 through the Nov. 3 election to ​handle ballots and establish a "Ballot Postmark ⁠Only" line at retail counters or a drive-through Ballot Mail option. USPS also will ‌conduct expedited handling, extra ‌deliveries and special pickups of ballots.

USPS also said that before the election, ⁠workers can use the Priority Mail Express network ⁠to expedite the delivery of completed ballots returned by voters that might otherwise not be delivered in time. Starting October 24 through the election, carriers must check every delivery point for outgoing mail, regardless of whether they have incoming mail.

On Sept. 14, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to let USPS enforce ‌a rule targeting mail-in ballots, dealing a setback to ​President Donald Trump's effort to restrict voting by mail.

The agency adopted the measure after Trump issued a March executive order to tighten rules governing mail voting.

In 2024, USPS delivered 99.2 million ballots to and from voters in the presidential election. About 30% of votes were cast by mail in the November 2024 presidential election, down from 46% in 2020.

Trump's fellow Republicans are locked in ​a tight battle to retain control of Congress in the midterms. Restricting mail-in ballots would ‌stand to benefit ‌Republicans given ⁠Democratic voters disproportionately use mail-in ballots, according to various surveys.

Under the rule that was blocked, states would have had to provide lists of mail ballot recipients to USPS and use agency-approved outbound and return ballot mail envelopes outfitted with unique barcodes. The ‌Postal Service could then have ​refused to send out ballots that did ‌not comply or were associated ⁠with voters not ​appearing on the lists.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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