Woman rescued after 100-foot fall near Red Hollow in Iron County

CEDAR CITY — A woman was flown to the hospital after falling off a 100-foot cliff near Red Hollow on Thursday, the Iron County Sheriff's Office said.

At 6:50 a.m., deputies from the Iron County Sheriff's Office responded to the call to rescue the 20-year-old hiker, who had fallen from the mountainside near state Route 14. A ropes team and a search and rescue team with the Iron County Sheriff's Office personnel also responded to reach the patient.

Upon reaching the hiker, responding personnel determined she had sustained a head injury from her fall and said she was conscious but was confused about the fall.

Due to the difficult terrain near the rescue operation, state Route 14 was closed temporarily while a helicopter landed.

The area has become popular with students and other visitors to watch the sunrise, according to Iron County spokeswoman Cassie Meredith.

"We want to strongly remind anyone visiting the area to use extreme caution, remain on established and safe routes and avoid hiking near steep drop-offs in darkness or low visibility," Meredith said.