JPMorgan dealmaker Hernan Cristerna to retire at end of 2026

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LONDON, Oct 1 — JPMorgan dealmaker Hernan Cristerna is retiring from banking after 30 years at the firm, a spokesperson said on Thursday, confirming a memo seen by Reuters.
The US lender's executive chairman of global investment banking and M&A will step down at the end of 2026 after a career of industry-defining takeovers, Filippo Gori and John Simmons, co-heads of global banking, told employees in the memo.
"Hernan has had a lasting impact across the firm, particularly in (Europe, Middle East and Africa), through his leadership and mentorship of many individuals across the firm," they said.
Cristerna took on the global chair role in 2020 and previously co-led the firm's global M&A business from 2013. He is a member of JPMorgan's executive committee of investment banking.
The Harvard Business School graduate advised on many transformational deals, including the 2008 acquisition of Anheuser-Busch by InBev, Saudi Aramco's acquisition of SABIC in 2019, and Bunge's merger with Viterra in 2023.
(Reporting by Anousha Sakoui; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Gareth Jones)