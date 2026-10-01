JPMorgan dealmaker Hernan Cristerna to retire at end of 2026

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LONDON, Oct 1 — JPMorgan dealmaker Hernan Cristerna ​is retiring from banking after 30 years at the firm, a spokesperson ‌said on Thursday, confirming a memo seen by Reuters.

The ⁠US lender's executive ​chairman of global ⁠investment banking and M&A will step ‌down at ‌the end of 2026 after a career ⁠of industry-defining takeovers, Filippo ⁠Gori and John Simmons, co-heads of global banking, told employees in the memo.

"Hernan has had a lasting impact across the firm, particularly in (Europe, Middle East ‌and Africa), through his ​leadership and mentorship of many individuals across the firm," they said.

Cristerna took on the global chair role in 2020 and previously co-led the firm's global M&A business from 2013. He is ​a member of JPMorgan's executive committee of ‌investment banking.

The Harvard ‌Business ⁠School graduate advised on many transformational deals, including the 2008 acquisition of Anheuser-Busch by InBev, Saudi Aramco's acquisition of ‌SABIC in 2019, and ​Bunge's merger with ‌Viterra in 2023.

(Reporting ⁠by ​Anousha Sakoui; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Gareth ​Jones)