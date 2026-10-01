Nuveen completes Schroders takeover to create $2.6 trillion investment group

Updated - Oct. 1, 2026 at 5:39 a.m. | Posted - Oct. 1, 2026 at 3:03 a.m.

ReutersReuters
 
Nuveen logo is seen in this illustration taken, September 4, 2026.

Nuveen logo is seen in this illustration taken, September 4, 2026. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

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Oct 1 — U.S. asset ​manager Nuveen said on Thursday it ‌had completed its acquisition ⁠of ​British fund ⁠manager Schroders, ‌creating a ‌combined company with ⁠over $2.6 ⁠trillion in assets under management and a presence across more than 40 ‌markets.

Schroders ​will continue to operate separately within Nuveen for the next 12 to 18 months, led ​by ‌Group Chief ‌Executive ⁠Richard Oldfield, who will report to Nuveen CEO ‌William Huffman.

(Reporting by ​Atharva ‌Singh in ⁠Bengaluru; ​Editing by Mrigank ​Dhaniwala)

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