Nuveen completes Schroders takeover to create $2.6 trillion investment group

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Oct 1 — U.S. asset manager Nuveen said on Thursday it had completed its acquisition of British fund manager Schroders, creating a combined company with over $2.6 trillion in assets under management and a presence across more than 40 markets.
Schroders will continue to operate separately within Nuveen for the next 12 to 18 months, led by Group Chief Executive Richard Oldfield, who will report to Nuveen CEO William Huffman.
(Reporting by Atharva Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)
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